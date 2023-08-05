Truist Financial Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $221.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $213.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.13.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1 %

Marriott International stock opened at $202.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $206.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.04.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,145,297. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.