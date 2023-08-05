Truist Financial Corp Buys 183,015 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,015 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $133,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,367,000 after acquiring an additional 770,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,295,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,867,000 after acquiring an additional 859,194 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

