Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 5,564.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,091,756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.40% of CubeSmart worth $145,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 275,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.
CubeSmart Stock Performance
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.95%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
