Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208,111 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $121,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.