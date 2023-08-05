Truist Financial Corp Sells 934,582 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 934,582 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Medtronic worth $92,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

