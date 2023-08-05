Truist Financial Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $148.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.50.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.