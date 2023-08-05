Truist Financial Trims Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Target Price to $31.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a downgrade rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 115,512 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 10,932.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 464,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 460,605 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,599,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,473,000 after purchasing an additional 277,699 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 114,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 172,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

