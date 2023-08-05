Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 25.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 153,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

