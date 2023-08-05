TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. TTEC also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-2.70 EPS.

TTEC Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $32.17. 255,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at TTEC

Several research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other TTEC news, Director Marc Holtzman acquired 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,944.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 24.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 57,783 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 54.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.