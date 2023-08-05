TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTMI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 929,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,376. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

