Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. 23,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 113,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Tudor Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.34 million, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.22.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property that includes 44 contiguous claims covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

