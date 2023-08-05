Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 93.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
TWST traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. 2,925,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $58.76.
TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 725,733 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 203.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 714,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 478,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 873.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 491,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 440,932 shares during the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
