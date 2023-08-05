U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

NYSE USB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,108,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,290,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.