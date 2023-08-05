Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

UBER opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.