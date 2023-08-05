UBS Group Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $88.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOOT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $89.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

