Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $47.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.21.

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.86. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 185.89% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,387 shares of company stock worth $219,356 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

