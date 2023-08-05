United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.09 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.
Shares of USM stock traded up $16.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,972. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -422.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $35.00.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.
