United States Steel (NYSE:X) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on X. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $31.55.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 930.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after buying an additional 1,131,304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after buying an additional 1,102,512 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after buying an additional 920,120 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

