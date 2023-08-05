United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $268.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $256.00 to $268.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.37. 436,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,738. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.77. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,075 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

