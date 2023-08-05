UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.6% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 142.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,355,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.89.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $502.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $484.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.