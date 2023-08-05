Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

U has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of U stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,509. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $378,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,495,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,417,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,735 shares of company stock valued at $22,207,524. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 12.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,260,000 after buying an additional 1,335,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after buying an additional 11,368,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,683,000 after buying an additional 147,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,391,000 after buying an additional 975,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

