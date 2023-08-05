Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Wedbush

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on U. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.29.

NYSE:U traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,509. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,019,841.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,023,949.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at $89,019,841.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $378,989.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,495,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,417,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,735 shares of company stock valued at $22,207,524. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 12.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,683,000 after purchasing an additional 147,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,391,000 after buying an additional 975,221 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

