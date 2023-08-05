Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.22.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock traded up $19.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,949. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average is $141.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after acquiring an additional 153,164 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

