Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 5.4 %

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

