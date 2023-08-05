Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.27

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $3.06. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 10,624 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.51 million, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

