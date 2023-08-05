Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Truist Financial

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,988 shares of company stock worth $1,726,569 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.