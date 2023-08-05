Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UPBD. Loop Capital upped their price target on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. 481,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,807. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -3,399.15%.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,994.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,002.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

