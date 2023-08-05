Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.93 million. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 36.32% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Upbound Group stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.50. Upbound Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,399.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $26,994.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,002.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPBD. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Upbound Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.