Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UPWK. Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,228,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,054. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Upwork has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.96 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,074.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 56,703 shares of company stock valued at $493,846 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Upwork by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

