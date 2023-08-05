UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497. UTStarcom has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.