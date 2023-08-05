V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. V.F. also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $19.40. 5,982,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. V.F. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,904,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.