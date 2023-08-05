Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 2,898 shares.The stock last traded at $53.70 and had previously closed at $47.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Value Line Trading Up 3.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $509.22 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.59.
Value Line Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Value Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Value Line
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.