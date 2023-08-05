Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 2,898 shares.The stock last traded at $53.70 and had previously closed at $47.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line Trading Up 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $509.22 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Value Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

