Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Position Raised by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 8.7% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Alternatives Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,432,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 36,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,419,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VWOB stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

