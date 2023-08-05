Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $108.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

