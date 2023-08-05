Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.