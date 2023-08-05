Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after buying an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.17. 461,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

