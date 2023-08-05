Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 580,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $110,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $204.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

