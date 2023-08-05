Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 580,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $110,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $204.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.79.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.