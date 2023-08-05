Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $35.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.16.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,368,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 136,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 67,203 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

