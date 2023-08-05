Varta (ETR:VAR1) Stock Price Down 1%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €19.30 ($21.21) and last traded at €19.69 ($21.63). 97,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.88 ($21.85).

Varta Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.01. The firm has a market cap of $839.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Varta

(Get Free Report)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.