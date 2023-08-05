Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
