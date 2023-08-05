Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

