Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $126.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.18. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.28 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

