Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $148.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

