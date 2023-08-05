Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 91.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.