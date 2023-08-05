Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,070,350 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,070,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,250,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.35% of Wolverine World Wide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after buying an additional 2,536,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,728,000 after buying an additional 1,270,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $9,519,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $7,935,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $16,264,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.91 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

