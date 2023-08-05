Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 8,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

CVX opened at $159.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $301.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

