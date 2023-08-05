Velas (VLX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $683,165.60

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Velas has a market capitalization of $24.70 million and approximately $683,165.60 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,482,889,983 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.