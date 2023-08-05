Velas (VLX) Trading Down 16.1% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $25.09 million and approximately $385,870.42 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00042566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000672 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,482,890,021 coins and its circulating supply is 2,482,890,023 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.