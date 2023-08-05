Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Plans $0.88 Dividend

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.8811 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Venture Price Performance

Shares of VEMLY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. Venture has a 12-month low of $51.83 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

Get Venture alerts:

Venture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.