Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Plans $0.88 Dividend

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.8811 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Venture Price Performance
Shares of VEMLY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. Venture has a 12-month low of $51.83 and a 12-month high of $67.75.
Venture Company Profile
