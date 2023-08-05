Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.92.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $229.76. The company had a trading volume of 804,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.15. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $238.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 67.80%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after buying an additional 771,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after buying an additional 628,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

