Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $238.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $229.00 to $238.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.76. The company had a trading volume of 806,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.75 and its 200 day moving average is $202.47. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 99,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

